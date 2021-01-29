Leigh and Dorothy Cull of Wayne celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family.
Leigh Cull and the former Dorothy Lentz were united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1961. Their family includes their children, the late Paul Cull, the late Daniel (Barb) Cull and Clark and Tami Cull of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and two grandchildren, Drue and Kayla.
Leigh is a retired school administrator, starting his career in 1956 in Page, moving to Belden, Leigh, Gretna and Stanton, and retiring in Morrill in 1992. Dorothy enjoys quilting and visiting at the care center.
Cards will reach the couple at 509 Crescent Drive, Wayne, NE 68787.