The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may reach them at 625 Tadken St., Orchard, NE 68764.

Over the years they became parents to Sheila and Jeff Carr of Inman, Lori and Roger Brummels of Norfolk, Jan and Terry Strope and Dale and Renee Stelling, all of Orchard, and the late DeAnn Stelling. They have also been blessed to have their nine grandchildren — Dustin (Kim) Strong, Brandon (Jenny) Strong, Jennifer (Tim) Carlisle, Chris (Kristi) Brummels, Ben (Staci) Brummels, Randi (Ryan) Strunk, Shane (Nicole) Strope, Lindy (Jared) Vakoc and Cory (Sara Brandner) Stelling — and many of their 22 great-grandchildren grow up nearby and visit often. They were honored to help their first great-grandson celebrate his marriage last month.

Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad! We love you!

Tags

In other news

+2
Lee and Neoma Stelling

Lee and Neoma Stelling

The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may re…

Alan and Karen Sonder

Alan and Karen Sonder

The family of Alan and Karen Sonder is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.

+2
Emil and Vivian Boubin

Emil and Vivian Boubin

The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber)…

Fred and Pam Nathan

Fred and Pam Nathan

Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.

Tony and Melissa Valdez

Tony and Melissa Valdez

The family of Tony and Melissa Valdez of Norfolk would like to wish the newlyweds a very happy first anniversary. They were married Oct. 18, 2019. They have been together for eight years. Together they have five children, Anthony, Nazlyn, Ayana, Kashton and Taiyari. We wish them many more ye…

Wally and Karen Scholl

Wally and Karen Scholl

Wally and Karen (Ausdemore) Scholl of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Neola, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, the late Jeff (Suzie) of Norfolk, Lynn (Stacy) of Summerville, S.C., Kim Rolf of Waverly, Brian (Chris) of …

Byron and Arlene Blain

Byron and Arlene Blain

The family of Byron and Arlene Blain is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020. They were married at the Wesleyan Church in O’Neill.

Ralph and Sandy Verrone

Ralph and Sandy Verrone

Ralph and Sandy Verrone of Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, the late Craig Verrone; Kevin (Simone) Verrone of Arvada, Colo., and their childr…

Larry and Marlene Waller

Larry and Marlene Waller

The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.