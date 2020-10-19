The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may reach them at 625 Tadken St., Orchard, NE 68764.
Over the years they became parents to Sheila and Jeff Carr of Inman, Lori and Roger Brummels of Norfolk, Jan and Terry Strope and Dale and Renee Stelling, all of Orchard, and the late DeAnn Stelling. They have also been blessed to have their nine grandchildren — Dustin (Kim) Strong, Brandon (Jenny) Strong, Jennifer (Tim) Carlisle, Chris (Kristi) Brummels, Ben (Staci) Brummels, Randi (Ryan) Strunk, Shane (Nicole) Strope, Lindy (Jared) Vakoc and Cory (Sara Brandner) Stelling — and many of their 22 great-grandchildren grow up nearby and visit often. They were honored to help their first great-grandson celebrate his marriage last month.
Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad! We love you!