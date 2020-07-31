Lawrence and Geri Vesely

Lawrence and Geri (Sokol) Vesely are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.
Lawrence and Geri were married on Aug. 8, 1970, in Verdigre. They made their life in Norfolk and were blessed with two daughters, Jamie and Lori.
Their family includes Jamie and Mike Werner of Norfolk and Lori and Andrew Barry of Papillion. They have three grandchildren: Kennedy, Madelyn and Caden.
They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, gardening, model railroading, camping and traveling.
Cards can reach the happy couple at 1602 E. South Airport Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.