Larry and Sue Hoefener

Larry and Sue Hoefener of Pierce will be celebrating 55 years of marriage on Aug. 11. A card shower is requested to honor the couple.

Cards will reach the couple at 322 W. Willow, Pierce NE 68767.

Ron and Dottie McKeever

A 60th anniversary for Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk is being celebrated on Aug. 12. Ron and Dottie were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmh…

Phillip and Linda Hannemann

Please join us, the children of Phillip and Linda Hannemann, as we honor our parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. They have many family and friends who are not near by, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory or simply ex…

Larry and Sue Hoefener of Pierce will be celebrating 55 years of marriage on Aug. 11. A card shower is requested to honor the couple.

Myron and Logene Strathman

Myron and Logene Strathman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Randolph Community Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m. They were married Aug. 19, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Randolph. Helping them celebrate are children Shelly (Larry) Foxwort…

LeRoy and Bonnie Petersen

LeRoy and Bonnie Petersen of Wisner will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Norfolk District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave. Your presence to celebrate with them is your gift.