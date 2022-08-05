Larry and Sue Hoefener of Pierce will be celebrating 55 years of marriage on Aug. 11. A card shower is requested to honor the couple.
Cards will reach the couple at 322 W. Willow, Pierce NE 68767.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Gage, Jefferson, Boone and Madison Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Gage, Jefferson, Boone and Madison Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
A 60th anniversary for Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk is being celebrated on Aug. 12. Ron and Dottie were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmh…
Please join us, the children of Phillip and Linda Hannemann, as we honor our parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. They have many family and friends who are not near by, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory or simply ex…
Larry and Sue Hoefener of Pierce will be celebrating 55 years of marriage on Aug. 11. A card shower is requested to honor the couple.
Myron and Logene Strathman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Randolph Community Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m. They were married Aug. 19, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Randolph. Helping them celebrate are children Shelly (Larry) Foxwort…
LeRoy and Bonnie Petersen of Wisner will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Norfolk District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave. Your presence to celebrate with them is your gift.