Happy 50th anniversary to Larry and Marie Sokol on Oct. 3. With love, Todd, Chad, Shawn and families.
Cards will reach the couple at 410 E. Sixth St., Wayne, NE 68787-2209.
Ralph and Sandy Verrone of Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, the late Craig Verrone; Kevin (Simone) Verrone of Arvada, Colo., and their childr…
The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.
The family of Dale and Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Oct. 3rd, 1970. They have three children, Gina (Mike) Reese, Greg Chamberlin and Jessica (Bryan) Wiggins. They h…
The family of Rod and Sharlyn (Zohner) Porath is celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 2, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Prior to moving to Lincoln in 2009, they had lived the majority of their married years in Battle Creek. The decision to ma…
The family of Mike and Sue Seier are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2020. Their children are Jeff (Emily) Seier of Amboy, Ill., Jeremy (Heather) Seier of Mulvane, Kan., and Andy (Amber) Seier of Wichita, Kan. They have eight grandchildren and …
In honor of Ray and Mary Ann Haase’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, please join their children in celebrating with a card shower.
The children of Brian and Kerry Richter invite you to join them in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. Please send cards, memories, pictures and stories to 509 Hastings Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
