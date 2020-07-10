Larry and Kathleen Jorgensen

The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.

They became pen pals when Kathleen would write to Larry while he was serving in the United States Navy overseas in Vietnam. When Larry returned home, he came to Ewing to find this beautiful woman and fell in love. They made their life in Ewing and were blessed with two sons, Dustin and Greg.

They have had additions to the family with daughter-in-law Amy (Greg) and two grandsons, Peyton and Dawson. They enjoy traveling the U.S., especially with the Veteran travel groups.

Cards can reach the happy couple at 411 Pine St., Ewing, NE 68735.

Tags

In other news

Larry and Kathleen Jorgensen

Larry and Kathleen Jorgensen

The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.

Gene and Marge Brabec

Gene and Marge Brabec

Gene and Marge Brabec will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married July 17, 1970. Their children are Dan Brabec of Howells, Laurie and Darren VanName of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jen and Steve Niewohner of Snyder, Chris and Mark Radcliff of Wilber and Jon and Michelle Br…

Deon and Linda Hintz

Deon and Linda Hintz

Deon and Linda Hintz are (quietly, and at the correct social distance) remembering it’s soon our 50th wedding anniversary. On July 12, 1970, we were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

Ray and Diane Keifer

Ray and Diane Keifer

Ray and Diane Keifer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Their friends and family are requesting a card shower in their honor.

Ray and Diane Keifer

Ray and Diane Keifer

The family of Ray and Diane Keifer of Madison is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

+2
Billy and Sharolyn Buss

Billy and Sharolyn Buss

Billy and Sharolyn Buss of Pierce will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 19, 1960. Their children would like to request a card shower in honor of this anniversary.

+2
Gary and Yvonne Erwin

Gary and Yvonne Erwin

Since we can’t all gather together right now, let’s send them good wishes some way or somehow. A card or a note will sure make their day, June 24 is their special day.

+2
Marvin and Barbara Hawk

Marvin and Barbara Hawk

The family of Marvin and Barbara (Snyder) Hawk are requesting a card shower in celebration of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. Marvin and Barb were married in Page on June 18, 1960. Well wishes can be sent to P.O. Box 194, Orchard, NE 68764.

+2
Gayle and Norbert Holtz

Gayle and Norbert Holtz

Gayle and Norbert Holtz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. We would love to adorn then with cards this year. They are amazing parents and grandparents. We love them dearly and are unable to gather this year, but they are in our hearts always. Love, your children.