Larry and Kathleen Jorgensen

The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.
They became pen pals when Kathleen would write to Larry while he was serving in the United States Navy overseas in Vietnam. When Larry returned home, he came to Ewing to find this beautiful woman and fell in love. They made their life in Ewing and were blessed with two sons, Dustin and Greg.
They have had additions to the family with daughter-in-law Amy (Greg) and two grandsons, Peyton and Dawson. They enjoy traveling the U.S., especially with the Veteran travel groups.
Cards can reach the happy couple at 411 Pine St., Ewing, NE 68735.