Larry and Glenda Davis

Seventy-five years ago, upon returning home from his first day of kindergarten, Larry Davis announced to his mother that he was going to marry that Glenda Goldsworthy. Fifteen years later, on Dec. 30, 1960, they did just that.
What followed in this 60 years of marriage was seven children, Joe, Mike, Pat, Chris, Josh, Justin and Sandy; nine grandchildren, Wesley, Anson, Auna, Alayna, Cody, Corey, Cole, Caylie and Joshua; and five great-grandchildren, Keerah, Kynlee, Jaimie, Payton and Paisley.
Congratulations, Mom and Dad, on making it 60 years! Love your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach the couple at 336 S. 71st St., Omaha, NE. 68132.