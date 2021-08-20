The family of Kevin and Charlotte Endorf have requested a card shower in honor of the couple's 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.
Cards will reach the couple at 308 S. Street, P.O. Box 63, Magnet, NE 68749.
The children of Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They have four children, Mark (Carole) Tharnish and Greg (Deb) Tharnish, all of El…
A card shower is being requested in honor of Ferris and Margie Meyer’s 60th wedding anniversary.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Clair and Lura Stoakes’ 80th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 23, 1941, in El Cajon, Calif., less than four months before the start of WWII. During the war, Clair served as Sargent of 90mm anti-aircraft gun crew and Lura worked…
Tom and Bessie Vavak of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.
The family of John and Alice Moehlenhoff are happy to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. They were married on Aug. 27, 1961, at United Methodist Church in Randolph, now residing in Creighton. They met at a New Years Eve dance at Kings Ballroom in Norfolk. The couple stil…
Barb and Jerry Anderson of Norfolk were married Aug. 20, 1971, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk. A card shower is being requested in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The family of Marcel and Sheila Kramer of Crofton would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Hayn…
Robert and Joan Moore will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. They married at St. Francis Church in Randolph on Aug. 14, 1971.