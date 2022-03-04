Kent and Connie Adkins

The children of Kent and Connie Adkins happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Kent and Connie (nee Claussen) were married March 10, 1972, in Yankton.

They have been blessed with three children, Sherri (Scott) Kuhlman of Norfolk, Jamie (Tami) Adkins of Norfolk and Amy Adkins (Scott McQueen) of Omaha. They are the proud grandparents to eight grandchildren, Zach, Derek, Levi, Austin, Sadie, Kaylea, Bryce and Alexis, along with 10 great-grandchildren.

Their children invite you to celebrate the marriage of Kent and Connie with a card shower.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 3406 Koenigstein, #16, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gerald and Charlotte Haas

The family of Gerald and Charlotte Haas are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary on March 10, 2022. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in Wayne on March 10, 1952.