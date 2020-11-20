The family of Ken and Darlene Stelling is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Their children include Dan (Melinda) Stelling of Pierce, Deb (Kip) Duerst of Norfolk, Denise (Mark) Wragge of Plainview, Dawn (Scott) Williams of Plainview and Dean (Melissa) Stelling of Norfolk. They have been blessed with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to 407 N. Main, Plainview, NE 68769.