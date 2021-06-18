Jr. and Joy Wilson

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wilson of Bloomfield are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2021. Jr. and Joy were married in the little white Presbyterian Church up on the hill in Verdel. The wedding party consisted of the best man, Garry Wilson, maid of honor, Orpha (Tuch) Kalkowski, ring bearer Larry Viterna and flower girl Linda (Tuch) Crosley. They had a dance in Lynch and a trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota for their honeymoon.
To this union there are six children: Chad (Virginia), Rocky, Kevin (Carla), Carson, Robyn Huskey (Jay) and Kerry Joe (Barb). They are the grandparents of 18 and great-grandparents of 24.
Jr. was a rural mail carrier for 33 years delivering mail for Verdel, Pischelville, Niobrara, Center and Santee. Joy held various jobs throughout her life and sold Avon for many years, along with raising five sons and one daughter.