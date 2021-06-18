Jr. and Joy Wilson

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wilson of Bloomfield are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2021. Jr. and Joy were married in the little white Presbyterian Church up on the hill in Verdel. The wedding party consisted of the best man, Garry Wilson, maid of honor, Orpha (Tuch) Kalkowski, ring bearer Larry Viterna and flower girl Linda (Tuch) Crosley. They had a dance in Lynch and a trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota for their honeymoon.

To this union there are six children: Chad (Virginia), Rocky, Kevin (Carla), Carson, Robyn Huskey (Jay) and Kerry Joe (Barb). They are the grandparents of 18 and great-grandparents of 24.

Jr. was a rural mail carrier for 33 years delivering mail for Verdel, Pischelville, Niobrara, Center and Santee. Joy held various jobs throughout her life and sold Avon for many years, along with raising five sons and one daughter.

Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…

The family of James and Lois Gronenthal is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1966, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

The family of Myron "Mike" and Karen (Breitkreutz Stueve) Kuzelka of Wisner is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1971, in Wisner.

Jim and Betti Troshynski will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Throughout their 50 years together, they have welcomed three children: Stacia Troshynski Brown (Greg), Bill (Laura) Troshynski and Christine Troshynski. They are also blessed with three loving grand…

The family of Ned and DeDe Gobel is requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married June 12, 1956, at St. Boniface Church in Menomonie.

Dennis and Lois (Brogren) Bowers of Winside will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married June 10, 1961, in Norfolk. They will celebrate their milestone the evening of June 12 at the Winside auditorium. Family and friends are welcome, please no gifts.