Joseph and Jo Ellen Mandl

The family of Joseph and Jo Ellen (Lehman) Mandl is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 31, 1971, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Stanton. They have two children, Amy Kleinschmit of Stanton and the late Scott Mandl, along with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
After five decades, they continue to drink coffee together, find ways to make each other laugh, and enjoy spending time with family and friends. Please help them celebrate this special event.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 409 Maple St., Stanton, NE 68779.