From 1950 to 2020 — Some things never change. On their high school senior sneak day, he placed his quarter into a photo booth. Who would have imagined how much that investment would pay off!
Johnny and Mardelle Goeller were married Aug. 2, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. They are celebrating their 70th anniversary with a card shower hosted by their children, David (Cindy) Goeller and Jule Goeller (Len Dickinson), all of Wisner, Marcia (Brian) Davis of Fremont, Nila (Mick) Onnen of Stanton and Dennis Goeller of Pilger; their grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandson.
They had hoped to celebrate with friends and family, but are observing social distancing due to the COVID-19.
Please send greetings to them at c/o Nila Onnen, P.O. 693, Stanton, NE 68779.