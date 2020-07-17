From 1950 to 2020 — Some things never change. On their high school senior sneak day, he placed his quarter into a photo booth. Who would have imagined how much that investment would pay off!

Johnny and Mardelle Goeller were married Aug. 2, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. They are celebrating their 70th anniversary with a card shower hosted by their children, David (Cindy) Goeller and Jule Goeller (Len Dickinson), all of Wisner, Marcia (Brian) Davis of Fremont, Nila (Mick) Onnen of Stanton and Dennis Goeller of Pilger; their grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandson.

They had hoped to celebrate with friends and family, but are observing social distancing due to the COVID-19.

Please send greetings to them at c/o Nila Onnen, P.O. 693, Stanton, NE 68779.

Johnny and Mardelle Goeller

Lumire and Geraldine Buresh

Lumire and Geraldine Buresh will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on July 24. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.

Larry and Kathleen Jorgensen

The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.

Gene and Marge Brabec

Gene and Marge Brabec will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married July 17, 1970. Their children are Dan Brabec of Howells, Laurie and Darren VanName of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jen and Steve Niewohner of Snyder, Chris and Mark Radcliff of Wilber and Jon and Michelle Br…

Deon and Linda Hintz

Deon and Linda Hintz are (quietly, and at the correct social distance) remembering it’s soon our 50th wedding anniversary. On July 12, 1970, we were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

Ray and Diane Keifer

Ray and Diane Keifer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Their friends and family are requesting a card shower in their honor.

Ray and Diane Keifer

The family of Ray and Diane Keifer of Madison is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Billy and Sharolyn Buss

Billy and Sharolyn Buss of Pierce will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce on June 19, 1960. Their children would like to request a card shower in honor of this anniversary.

Gary and Yvonne Erwin

Since we can’t all gather together right now, let’s send them good wishes some way or somehow. A card or a note will sure make their day, June 24 is their special day.