John and Suzanne Kaufman

Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.

John and Suzanne (Swanson) were married July 3, 1971, at Petersburg. Their children are Amy (Mark) Long of Lincoln, Tony (Becky) Kaufman of Farmington, Minn., Joe (Jenny) Kaufman Hayden, Idaho, and Jesse (Geri) Kaufman Papillion. Grandchildren are Tymber and Sydney Long, Tyler and Alita Kaufman, Adalyn and Leo Kaufman.

John retired from farming in 2020. Suzanne worked as a hair stylist, bookkeeper, FSA specialist at both Madison and Boone County offices and a grain merchandiser. They enjoy traveling, golf, collecting gas and oil memorabilia, driving their vintage cars and following around the grandkids.

Lonnie and Belva Patras are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater in 1961.

Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…

The family of James and Lois Gronenthal is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1966, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Leland and Janice Alexander will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 28. They were married on June 28, 1951, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wilson of Bloomfield are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2021. Jr. and Joy were married in the little white Presbyterian Church up on the hill in Verdel. The wedding party consisted of the best man, Garry Wilson, maid of honor, Orpha (Tuch) Kalkowsk…

The family of Myron “Mike” and Karen (Breitkreutz Stueve) Kuzelka of Wisner is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1971, in Wisner.

Jim and Betti Troshynski will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Throughout their 50 years together, they have welcomed three children: Stacia Troshynski Brown (Greg), Bill (Laura) Troshynski and Christine Troshynski. They are also blessed with three loving grand…