John and Suzanne Kaufman

Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.
John and Suzanne (Swanson) were married July 3, 1971, at Petersburg. Their children are Amy (Mark) Long of Lincoln, Tony (Becky) Kaufman of Farmington, Minn., Joe (Jenny) Kaufman Hayden, Idaho, and Jesse (Geri) Kaufman Papillion. Grandchildren are Tymber and Sydney Long, Tyler and Alita Kaufman, Adalyn and Leo Kaufman.
John retired from farming in 2020. Suzanne worked as a hair stylist, bookkeeper, FSA specialist at both Madison and Boone County offices and a grain merchandiser. They enjoy traveling, golf, collecting gas and oil memorabilia, driving their vintage cars and following around the grandkids.