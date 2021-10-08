Friends and Family of John and Nancy Condon of Creighton are so proud to help celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 21st. At their wedding “I Love You Truly” and “The Lord’s Prayer was sung. It is obvious their love lives on and those songs would be appropriate today. John and Nancy are thoughtful and caring members of the Creighton Community (and beyond) and their generosity has touched many. Please join in the celebration with a card shower. Their address is 86959 Highway 13, Creighton, NE 68729. Thank you. May God continue to bless these two amazing people.