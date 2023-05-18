John and Corinne Frey

The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781. John C. Frey and the former Corinne Pfeifer were united in marriage on June 1, 1963, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Their 13 children are David and Ruth Miller of Oakdale; John Frey Jr. of Tilden; Dean and Carrie Frey of Palmyra; Brian Frey of Tilden; Andy and Loretta Frey of Tilden; BJ and Amy Loeffler of Albion; Bill and June Wagner of Norfolk; Terry and Rachel Frey of Tilden; Keith and Sandi Reichmuth of Madison; Chris and Kelli Unseld of Pierce; Ryan and Crystal King of Meadow Grove; Randy and Larissa Frey of Tilden and Dolly Frey of Tilden.

Their 31 grandchildren are Michael and Allen Miller; Daniel, Emily and Grant Frey; Bryce, Bailey and Brooke Frey; Kimberly (Austin) Osborn and Ethan Frey; Montana, Cheyanne and Maverick Loeffler; Leevi, Cassidy, Kaylee and Taylor Frey; Kinsley, Easton and Riley Reichmuth; Cayden, Cora and Klaire Unseld; Casey, Jason, Carson and Dylan King; Adelyn, Tatum, Mariah and Corbin Frey.

Paul and Marge Haverkamp

Paul and Marge (Topf) Haverkamp will be celebrating 65 years of marriage. They were married May 26, 1958, at the St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Bob and Karla Lindsteadt

Our parents, Bob and Karla Lindsteadt, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 1. We would love to honor them with a card shower from friends and family. Cards will reach them at 3400 Koenigstein Ave., #3, Norfolk, NE 68701.