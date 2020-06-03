John and Connie Hekrdle were married June 6, 1970, at Stanton Evangelical Free Church 50 years and going. They have lived southwest of Stanton next to the Hekrdle home place for all their married years. Been through farming challenges and a few floods and some good trucking years. They both love gardening, family gatherings, church fellowship and serving the Lord in the church and community. They also love being with their grandkids at activities, birthdays or just on the farm. They love the country life.
John and Connie’s family includes Jon and Jane Camplin of Lincoln, Barb Hekrdle of Lincoln, Mike and Crystal Hekrdle of Vermillion, S.D., and Tim and Jess Hekrdle of Grand Island.
God has blessed them with 10 beautiful grandchildren, Brianna, Brook, Kaden, Brody, Spencer, Oliver, Tristan, Evrett, Alex and Lexi.
The Lord is at the center of their life and God has truly blessed John and Connie for 50 years.