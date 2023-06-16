Joe and Judie Russell

It’s with great joy that we celebrate Joe and Judie (Brenden) Russell’s 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 16, 1973, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, S.D. They then moved to Norfolk to start their lives together.
They were blessed with three children, Joe Russell and grandchildren Justis and Jaxon, Jon Russell and granddaughter Holly and two great-grandchildren Devon Jr. and Rubie (due July 11), and Andrew and Jaime (Russell) Robinson and grandchildren Liz and Brenden.
They’re both retired and enjoying each other’s company. They take many trips to Omaha to spend time with family and activities. Dad stays busy on many car projects and never misses the races with Jon on Saturday nights. Mom is busy embroidering tea towels getting ready for craft shows in the fall in Omaha.
What we can tell you about dad and mom is no matter the obstacles they love each other unconditionally. We’re so blessed to have the opportunity to celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss. We love you both and thank you for everything you do for us. Your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
You can send congratulates to the couple at 84865 U.S. Hwy 81 Norfolk, NE 68701.