Jim and Veronica Miller

We are happy to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents, Jim and Veronica Miller, and request a card shower in their honor. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierce on Aug. 10, 1973.

Their five children are Jeremy (Courtney) Miller of Lincoln, Wes (Angela) Miller of Lincoln, Amber (Matt) Skillstad of Pierce, Brett (Scarlett) Miller of State College, PAa., and Darren Miller of Pierce. Their 20 grandchildren are Brayden, Jonas, Jacob, Joben, Braelyn, Brinley, Philomena, Perpetua, Mason, Maddox, Makenley, Isabella, Dawson, Aspyn, Aislyn, Blake, Connor, Rowan, Raegan and Emerson.

Well wishes may be sent to their home at 604 E. Nebraska St., Pierce, NE 68767.

Gene and Joy Carney

Gene and Joy Carney

Gene “Tex” and Joy Carney are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 8. They were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 1953, in Chicago. Hall of famer Richie Ashburn served as best man after a Cubs and Phillies game.