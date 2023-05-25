Jim and Pam Speidel

Jim and Pam (Hopkins) Speidel of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 2. They were united in marriage on June 2, 1973, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Their family includes daughter Katie and her husband, Warrick Gillson of Las Vegas, and son Andrew and his wife, Jami Speidel of Norfolk. They are also blessed with four grandchildren: Emery and Rory Gillson and Lincoln and Anayah Speidel.
Cards will reach the couple at 815 E. Klug Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.