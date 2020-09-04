The family of Jim and Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10, 2020. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on Sept. 10, 1960.

Their children are Brenda (Steve) Kimes of Norfolk and Beth (Sean) Schommer of Rogers, Ark. Jim and Marilyn’s grandchildren are Ryan (Lacy), Emily, Grant and Christian. Great-grandchildren are Rylie, James and Addison.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to P.O. Box 2294, Norfolk, NE 68702-2294.

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

Gerry and Kay Wattier

The family of Gerry and Kay Wattier of Hoskins are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2020. Their family includes daughter Kelli Wattier-Sovereign of Yankton and daughter Brandi Fuchs and her husband, Jim of Hoskins, eight grandchildren and three…

Danny and Donna Smith

The family of Danny “Pete” and Donna Smith of Battle Creek are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.

Don and Grace Mauer

The family of Don and Grace Mauer are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31.

Wendell and Shirley Willers

Shirley Marie Gemelke and Wendell Arlen Willers were united in matrimony at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger on Aug. 27, 1950, and are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Clair and Lura Stoakes

The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.

Vince and Joyce Lewis

The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.