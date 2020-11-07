Jim and Jane Ternus

The family of Jim and Jane Ternus is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey on Nov. 20, 1970.

Their children include Cindy (Russ) Wiese of Columbus, Angie (Mike) Folkers of Grand Island, Mandy (Alan) Moore of Wheeling, Mo., Danie (Jerrid) Becker of Columbus and Brittni (Dylan) Pospisil of Battle Creek. They have 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to 124 Deer Lane, Crofton, NE 68730.

Melvin and Alma Meyer of Pilger will be observing their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15. Melvin turned 90 on Oct. 14 and Alma’s birthday is Nov. 9. If you wish to send them greetings, their mailing address is 83745 573rd Ave., Pilger, NE 68768.

Dennis and Dottie Hrbek are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 7, 1970, at St Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. They have two children, daughter Michele Novacek, husband Charles and son Keegan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and son Mike Hrbek, wife Kathy and daugh…

The children of Al and Fern Schneider are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.

The family of Den and Connie Mather would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1 with a card shower!

The family of Ken and Arvona Jaeger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7. They were married at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

The family of Vernon and Mary Hilkemann is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.

The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may re…

The family of Alan and Karen Sonder is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.