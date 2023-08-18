Jerry and Renée Bauer

We are happy to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents, Jerry and Renée Bauer, and request a card shower in their honor. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Aug. 25, 1973.

They have three children, Jason Bauer of Omaha, Adam (Melanie) Bauer of Norfolk and Rebecca (Nick) Rohde of Norfolk. They have been blessed with seven grandchildren, Mya, Max, Colby, Owen, Chloe, Tyler and Paige.

Well wishes will reach them at 56105 Hwy 35, Hoskins, NE 68740.

