We are happy to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Jerry and Linda Vogel. They were married on Sept. 21, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Olean.

Their children are Jennifer (Dean) Buse, Jill (Jason) Cunningham, Jeanna (Jon) Moore and Jodi Vogel (Ray Bennett). They are blessed with seven grandchildren, Alison, Jerad, Katy and Mady Buse, Elliana, Peyton and Addy Cunningham.

You are invited to celebrate this special occasion with them by sending a card to 501 E. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Mike and Bev Blank

Mike and Bev Blank are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 8, 1973, at Christian Missionary Alliance Church on Second Phillip Avenue. They celebrated with close family and friends on Sept. 2 at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

Robert and Ruth Hatterman

Mr. and Mrs. Hatterman will be celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married on Sept. 14, 1963, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.