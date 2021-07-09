Jerry and LeIla Arduser

The family of Jerry “Butch” and LeIla “Ily” (Rhode) Arduser is requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 21, 1961. They have four children, Gene (Peggy) Arduser of Ord, Mark (Dani) Arduser of Battle Creek, Tammy (Bill) Hoffman of Pierce and Reggie (Amy) Arduser of Lincoln, along with nine grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 621 S. Nebraska St., Randolph, NE 68771.

Norman and Joan Moeller

Norman and Joan Moeller

The children of Norman and Joan Moeller are proud to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They love them dearly and want to thank them for being such a great example of love and commitment.

Lonnie and Dawn Alberts

Lonnie and Dawn Alberts

Lonnie and Dawn Alberts will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 9. Their children are Korbin, Kelsie and Kalvin. Cards will reach the couple at 1112 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Kristi and Gary Jagels

Kristi and Gary Jagels

On behalf of their children and grandchildren, we wanted to wish Kristi and Gary Jagels a happy 25th wedding anniversary! Kristi and Gary were married on July 6, 1996, and have been blessed with their three children, Kiley, Andrea and Samuel, along with two grandchildren, William and Charlot…

John and Suzanne Kaufman

John and Suzanne Kaufman

Cheers to 50 years! Join us to celebrate our half century of togetherness on Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.

Lonnie and Belva Patras

Lonnie and Belva Patras

Lonnie and Belva Patras are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater in 1961.

Glen and Amy Van Dyke

Glen and Amy Van Dyke

Glen and Amy Van Dyke will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26. Throughout their 50 years together, they had three sons, Scott Joseph Van Dyke, who is waiting for them in heaven, Casey (Gina) Van Dyke and Cory (Shelly) Van Dyke. They are blessed with three grandchildren,…

James and Lois Gronenthal

James and Lois Gronenthal

The family of James and Lois Gronenthal is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1966, at Lindsay Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Leland and Janice Alexander

Leland and Janice Alexander

Leland and Janice Alexander will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 28. They were married on June 28, 1951, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.