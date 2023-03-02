Jerry and Judy Blackman will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Jerry and Judy met in 1961 at a the Highway 75 cafe. They were married in Onawa, Iowa, on March 10, 1963. Jerry and Judy moved to Norfolk in 1975, with their two sons, Curt and Wade. They are proud grandparents of five grandchildren, Tyler, Colby, Heath, Paige and Gina, and three great-grandchildren, Harper, Emerson and Jace.
Jerry and Judy enjoy road tripping together and traveling the United States.
Jerry’s birthday is Feb. 24 and Judy’s birthday is March 10. Help us celebrate a beautiful marriage and their birthdays with a card shower.
Cards will reach them at 2337 Campbell Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.