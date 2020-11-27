The family of Jerry and Jean Kallhoff would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.

God has blessed them with a lovely family, which includes their daughter, Jennifer, and a grandchild named Josie. Mike, their son, and his wife, Tamara, have Kaitlyn and Mariah. They all bring joy to Jerry and Jean.

Jerry and Jean have lived in Norfolk for many years. Jerry worked for the U.S. Post Office, and Jean for Norfolk Public Schools as a teacher.

Cards may be mailed to 100 Suburban Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Thanks to all who will help them celebrate.

Tags

In other news

Lynn and Marsha Stewart

Lynn and Marsha Stewart

The family of Lynn and Marsha Stewart would like to wish them a happy 50th anniversary on Dec. 6. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their children are Heath (Tracy) Stewart of Kirkland, Wash., Kyle (Chandra) Stewart of York and Abby Stewart of Norfolk. They have six gran…

+2
Jerry and Jean Kallhoff

Jerry and Jean Kallhoff

The family of Jerry and Jean Kallhoff would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.

+2
Paul and Janelle Eaton

Paul and Janelle Eaton

The family of Paul and Janelle Eaton would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Paul and Janelle were married Nov. 27, 1970, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield, with burnt orange and olive green as their fall wedding colors.

Ken and Darlene Stelling

Ken and Darlene Stelling

The family of Ken and Darlene Stelling is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Richard and Susan Wachter

Richard and Susan Wachter

The family of Richard and Susan (Lile) Wachter are requesting a card shower in celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30.

Warren and Linda Risinger

Warren and Linda Risinger

The family of Warren and Linda Risinger would like to honor their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Warren and Linda were married Nov. 21, 1970, at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. Their family includes daughter Laurie and Scott Race and the late Allen Risinger and his wife,…

+2
Lloyd and Arlene Avery

Lloyd and Arlene Avery

The family of Lloyd and Arlene Avery is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Lloyd lived and worked on his family’s farm in Meadow Grove before he met the love of his life, Arlene, in Norfolk. They were wed in holy matrimony at the Methodist Church in Meadow G…

Jim and Jane Ternus

Jim and Jane Ternus

The family of Jim and Jane Ternus is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey on Nov. 20, 1970.