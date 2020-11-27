The family of Jerry and Jean Kallhoff would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.
God has blessed them with a lovely family, which includes their daughter, Jennifer, and a grandchild named Josie. Mike, their son, and his wife, Tamara, have Kaitlyn and Mariah. They all bring joy to Jerry and Jean.
Jerry and Jean have lived in Norfolk for many years. Jerry worked for the U.S. Post Office, and Jean for Norfolk Public Schools as a teacher.
Cards may be mailed to 100 Suburban Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Thanks to all who will help them celebrate.