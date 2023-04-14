Jerry and Janice Sokol

The family Jerry and Janice (Goodman) Sokol are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 21. The couple met in Newman Grove and were married at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in 1963. They both worked in Columbus for a time and then moved to Norfolk where Jerry worked for Norfolk Truck and Shaffer Pontiac for many years. Janice worked at Dale electronic, Mid- America Dairy and Amy’s Hallmark.
The couple have two sons, Kevin (Joette) of Norfolk and Scott (Joan) of Newman Grove. They grandchildren are Jarod (Justina) Mason of Kansas City, and Shanna Mason, Clayton Mason and Brady Sokol, all of Humphrey. Their two great-grandchildren are Tessa Mason of Newman Grove and Noah Ballew of Kansas City.
Cards will reach the couple at 301 E. Michigan, Norfolk, NE 68701.