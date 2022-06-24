James and Donna Wendland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8.
They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lanham, Kan. James is a Vietnam veteran who taught at Norfolk Junior High for over 30 years. Donna is a former daycare provider.
Their only daughter, Stephanie Horn, lives in Omaha with her husband, James. Jim and Donna have two grandchildren, Jarod Horn of Atlanta, Ga., and Jordan Horn of Omaha.
Cards of celebration can be sent to 807 S. 12th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.