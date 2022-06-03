The children of Jack and Jerilyn Orlowski of Madison are proud to announce their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. Jack and Jeri were married June 13, 1962, in Clearwater. They have been blessed with three sons, John Jr. and wife Brenda of Madison, Mike and wife Lorri of Gold Hill, N.C., Joe and Nikki of New Burn, N.C., and two daughters, Kay Dee of Norfolk and Shelley and husband Gayle of Plainview. In addition, the couple opened their home and cared for 46 foster children throughout their marriage. Jack and Jeri also have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested to celebrate the couple's anniversary. Congratulation cards can be sent to 83045 553rd Ave., Madison, NE 68748.