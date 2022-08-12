The children of Jack and Audrey Prater of Norfolk have requested a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.
Jack Prater and the former Audrey Loewe were married Aug. 18, 1957, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neligh. They lived in Center, Niobrara, Rosalie and Norfolk, where Jack retired after 20 years with Norfolk Public Schools as elementary principal. Audrey retired after 20 years at Herberger's.
Their family includes their children and spouses, Jacque and Randee Falter of Pierce, Rick and Susan Prater of Columbus, Kim and Danny Brummond of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Falter and special friend Tomo Kamimura, Lesley and Andy Miner, Amanda and Ricky Distefano, Ryan and Amie Falter, Collin Falter, Josh and Ashley Prater, Dillon Prater, Brianna and John O’Neill, Simon, Elliot, Berkly and Nealy Brummond; and seven great-grandchildren, Liara and Jaxon Prater, Maren and Miles Miner, Brecken, Owen and Lennox Distefano.
Cards will reach the couple at 1107 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.