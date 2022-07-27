Herb and Susan Bengston will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. They were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1962, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They have been blessed with daughter Cristi (Dennis) Munter, son Rob (Lori) Bengston, all of Wausa, daughter Jane (Peter) Streit of Omaha and daughter Rebecca Smith of Gretna, along with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
An open house is planned with coffee and rolls at the Wausa Senior Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 13.
Cards may be sent to 101 E. Norris, Wausa, NE 68786.