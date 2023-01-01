Henry and Peggy Lee Voigt

Henry "Dale" Voigt and Peggy Lee Nelson were married 66 years ago on Dec. 29, 1956, at St Mary's Church in Norfolk. Their family includes four children, Mike Voigt and Cherrie Brooks of Lexington, S.C., Patti and Michael Berry and Brenda Raile, all of of San Diego, Calif., and Mark and Alisha Voigt of Duncan;, four grandchildren, Adam and Ashley Voigt, Brittany Raile and Mitchell Voigt; and three great-grandchildren, Romeo Wright and Amelia and Violet Voigt.
In celebration their family is requesting cards and photos be sent to 204 Shetland Path, Norfolk NE 68701.