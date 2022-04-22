Henry F. and Clarice E. Lumsden of Norfolk celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 20. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family.
Henry Lumsden Jr. and the former Clarice Bernhardt were united in marriage on April 20, 1952, at the Centenary Methodist Church in Beatrice. They went to Bermuda on their honeymoon, living there for two years by the smallest drawbridge in the world, "Casa Del Ponti."
Their children and spouses are Dr. Randa S. and James P. Garden of Norfolk and Scott J. and Elke K. Lumsden of Riverside, Ill. They have three grandchildren, Jamy Sue Garden, Nikki Jo Garden and Ayden Scott Lumsden.
A family dinner was held at the Norfolk Country Club. Cards will reach the couple at 703 N. 19th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.