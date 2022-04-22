Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&