The children of Gus and Barb Parr would like to honor their parents with a card shower for their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 9. Cards will reach the couple at Box 1135, Madison, NE 68748.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND IOWA... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND IOWA... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline and Jefferson. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Allen and Terri (Donner) Wuebben of Norfolk will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 9. God has blessed them with two children, Heath (Stephanie) Wuebben of West Point and Erin (Corey) Wuebben Suelter of Wheaton, Ill. We’re so grateful for the love you’ve shown us and o…