The children of Gus and Barb Parr would like to honor their parents with a card shower for their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 9. Cards will reach the couple at Box 1135, Madison, NE 68748.

Allen and Terri (Donner) Wuebben of Norfolk will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 9. God has blessed them with two children, Heath (Stephanie) Wuebben of West Point and Erin (Corey) Wuebben Suelter of Wheaton, Ill. We’re so grateful for the love you’ve shown us and o…