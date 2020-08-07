Greg and Joyce Hansen

The family of Greg and Joyce (Grone) Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020. They were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne on Aug. 16, 1970.

Their children are daughters Becky (Mike) Brudigam of Wakefield and Tamara (Jill) Hansen of Grand Prairie, Texas, and son Clint (Jamie) Hansen of Lincoln. Greg and Joyce also have five grandchildren: Rachel, Kassidy and Sawyer Brudigam, and Carter and Brooklyn Hansen.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2001 Carmel Drive, Norfolk, NE, 68701.

Tags

In other news

+2
Richard and Dianne Mace

Richard and Dianne Mace

Please join us, the children of Richard “Dick” and Dianne Mace, as we honor our parents on their 50th wedding anniversary, Aug. 15, 2020.

Greg and Joyce Hansen

Greg and Joyce Hansen

The family of Greg and Joyce (Grone) Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020. They were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne on Aug. 16, 1970.

+2
Marvin and Maxine Haswell

Marvin and Maxine Haswell

The family of Marvin and Maxine Haswell is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 13. Their family includes son Scott and his wife, Sherilyn of Delavan, Wis.; son Brett and his wife, Cheryl of Aledo, Texas; daughter Angela Kummer and her husban…

+2
Joel and Dionne Gillespie

Joel and Dionne Gillespie

The family of Dr. Joel and Dionne Gillespie are requesting a card shower for them as they look back over the last 65 years of marriage and celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 6, 2020.

Mike and Jill Mueller

Mike and Jill Mueller

Mike and Jill (Daniell) Mueller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2020. While we were unable to celebrate together properly, your family wishes you all the best and many more! Love, Michelle, Tom and Edward Warzywak and Peggy, Brad and Maddie Olson.

Jerry and Pat Schmit

Jerry and Pat Schmit

The family of Jerry and Pat Schmit of St. Paul, formerly of Norfolk, is requesting a card shower for their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 7, 1965, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, Ohio.

+2
Lawrence and Geri Vesely

Lawrence and Geri Vesely

Lawrence and Geri (Sokol) Vesely are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.

+2
Norman and Marjorie Voecks

Norman and Marjorie Voecks

Mr. and Mrs. Norman Voecks are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The former Marjorie Kaspar married Norman “Smokey” Voecks on Aug. 4, 1950, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Their parents were Rudolph and Clara Kaspar and William and Alma Voecks.

Ron and Lu Skiff

Ron and Lu Skiff

The family of Ron and Lu (Sanley) Skiff of Norfolk request a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary on Saturday, August 1, 2020. They were married in Lincoln, Neb., in 1970, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Their family includes Jason (Antje) Skiff of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mat…