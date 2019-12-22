Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2019. They were married on Dec. 28, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Their family includes son Chad (Tracy) Herbolsheimer of Bennington, , son Casey (Jenny) Herbolsheimer of Norfolk and daughter Lisa (Ryan) Lingenfelter of Elkhorn.
Glen and Kay have six grandchildren: Sara, Sydney, Carter, Kylie, Riley and Addison.
The family is requesting a card shower in celebration of this milestone. Cards can be sent to 2002 Mulberry Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.