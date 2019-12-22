Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer

Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2019. They were married on Dec. 28, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Their family includes son Chad (Tracy) Herbolsheimer of Bennington, , son Casey (Jenny) Herbolsheimer of Norfolk and daughter Lisa (Ryan) Lingenfelter of Elkhorn.

Glen and Kay have six grandchildren: Sara, Sydney, Carter, Kylie, Riley and Addison.

The family is requesting a card shower in celebration of this milestone. Cards can be sent to 2002 Mulberry Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Stanley and Belva Acklie

The family of Stanley and Belva Acklie is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29.

Gerald and Linda Dahlkoetter

Gerald and Linda Dahlkoetter of Norfolk will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the activity room at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 110 E. Benjamin Ave.

Ray and Joyce Doerr

Ray and Joyce (Emory) Doerr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa on Dec. 27, 1959.

Michael and Jane Steele

Michael “Steve” and Jane Steele will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6. Their children are Heather (Sean) Auman of Lincoln, Alyson (Corey) Swartzendruder of Geneva, Courtney (Tony) Weeder of Lindsay and Andy (Sarah) Steele of Pine, Colo.

Gary and Sandra Horst

Gary and Sandra Horst will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2019. They were married Nov. 30, 1969. Family is requesting a card shower for them. Please mail cards to Gary and Sandra Horst at 1707 Vista Drive, Stanton, NE 68779.

Dean and Barbara Junck

Dean and Barbara Junck of Carroll will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carroll auditorium. It will be hosted by their family.

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman

Ralph and Doyle Timmerman’s 60th anniversary open house is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Osmond American Legion. They have requested no gifts. Cards can be sent to them at P.O. Box 156, Osmond, NE 68765

Walter and Darlene Sunderman

The family of Walter and Darlene Sunderman of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2019.