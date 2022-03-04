The family of Gerald and Charlotte Haas are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary on March 10, 2022. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in Wayne on March 10, 1952.
The family includes children Randy and Heidi Haas of Joplin, Mo., Doug and Judy Haas of Pierce, Lori and Jim Kounovsky of Plainview and Scott and Awilda Haas of Kansas City, Mo. They have 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to the couple at 85530 548 Ave., Pierce, NE 68767.