George and Sherry Bradley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19. They were married at St. Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. An early celebration was held with their children and families in July with a family vacation to Yellowstone. This is where the couple spent their honeymoon 50 years ago.

Their family includes Stephanie (Paul) Peterson of Elkhorn, Christopher (Laura) Bradley of Santa Ana, Calif., and Nicholas (Erin) Bradley of Waterloo. They are the proud grandparents of Tom and Joe (Ashley) Peterson, Jade and Reese Noonan, Ronan and Harrison Bradley and Anabelle and Bennett Bradley.

Congratulations and cards may be sent to 210 W. Kemp St., Randolph, NE 68771.

In other news

George and Sherry Bradley

George and Sherry Bradley

George and Sherry Bradley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19. They were married at St. Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. An early celebration was held with their children and families in July with a family vacation to Yellowstone. This is where the co…

Lowell and Diane Kimble

Lowell and Diane Kimble

Lowell and Diane Kimble of Norfolk will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hadar in 1962.

Bob and Janette Amen

Bob and Janette Amen

Bob and Janette Amen will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24, 2022. Bob turns 91 this same month and Janette turned 90 last February.

Jeni and Terry Sprague

The family and close friends of Jeni and Terry Sprague are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.