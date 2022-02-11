The children of George and Carlene Prince are requesting a card shower honoring their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married Feb. 21, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A family celebration was held on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Parish Center in Pierce.
Their family includes children Rick (Emilee), the late Gregg (Vickie) and Jeff (Sheryl) Prince, all of Pierce, Ann (Jeff) Preister of Lindsay, Mark (Ann) Prince of Omaha, Susie (Larry) Koranda of Laurel and Julie (Brice) Buckendahl of Pierce; including 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 83854 Road, Pierce, NE 68767. Please help in sharing their special day with them.