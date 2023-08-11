Gene and Phyllis Trine

Please join us in celebrating Gene and Phyllis (Sunderman) Trine's 70th anniversary with a card shower. They were married in Kansas City on Aug. 20, 1953. The couple lived in many different states before returning to Nebraska and have traveled throughout the world. The family will also have an open house for them at the McLeb room at the Madison County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Please come and share your memories with us.

Their family includes son Steve (Linda) of Keller, Texas, and daughters Denise of Madison and Sheila (Paul) Bloom of Tonganoxie, Kan. They have eight grandchildren, Chris, Pearl, Eric (Quynh), Myriam, and five great-grandchildren, Juniper, Riley, Austin, Josephine and Kayden.

Please send cards (and stories) to 82825 559 Ave., Madison, NE 68748.

Tags

In other news

Raymond “Kary” and Sherry Larson

Raymond “Kary” and Sherry Larson

Raymond “Kary” and Sherry Larson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 18. They were married in Tilden at the United Methodist Church.

Gene and Phyllis Trine

Gene and Phyllis Trine

Please join us in celebrating Gene and Phyllis (Sunderman) Trine's 70th anniversary with a card shower. They were married in Kansas City on Aug. 20, 1953. The couple lived in many different states before returning to Nebraska and have traveled throughout the world. The family will also have …

Rod and Vickie DeVall

Rod and Vickie DeVall

The family of Rod and Vickie DeVall are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday, Aug. 17.