An open house will be Sunday, Oct. 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Howells Catholic Social Hall 312 S. Second St., just north of the church for Gene and Judy Wolff’s 55th wedding anniversary. No gifts please, but funny stories are welcome.
They were married Oct. 29, 1966, and have lived in the Howells/Clarkson/Dodge area all of those 55 years. There have two children, Michelle of Grand Island and Michael of Sioux City, Iowa, along with five grandchildren.
If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 313 S. Third St., Howells, NE 68641.