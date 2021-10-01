Gene and Judy Wolff

An open house will be Sunday, Oct. 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Howells Catholic Social Hall 312 S. Second St., just north of the church for Gene and Judy Wolff’s 55th wedding anniversary. No gifts please, but funny stories are welcome.

They were married Oct. 29, 1966, and have lived in the Howells/Clarkson/Dodge area all of those 55 years. There have two children, Michelle of Grand Island and Michael of Sioux City, Iowa, along with five grandchildren.

If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 313 S. Third St., Howells, NE 68641.

In other news

Larry and Sandy Schroth

Please join us to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents, Larry and Sandy Schroth at an open house in their honor 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. at the Brunswick Fire Hall. Cards may be sent to Larry and Sandy Schroth, P.O. Box 123, Brunswick, NE, 68720. Mom and dad request no gifts.

