Gene and Joy Carney

Gene “Tex” and Joy Carney are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 8. They were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 1953, in Chicago. Hall of famer Richie Ashburn served as best man after a Cubs and Phillies game.

They were blessed with five children, Susan (Stan) Milne, John (Diane) Carney, Jean (Dave) Young, Mike (Ana) Carney and Pat (Elissa) Carney. Their children blessed them with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They are as much in love today as they were on Aug. 8, 1953.

Cards welcome at 1103 W. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Warren and Dawn Montgomery

Warren and Dawn Montgomery will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the Methodist Church in Verdigre on Aug. 11, 1973. Their family includes two sons, Travis (Lisa) of Plainview and Trent (Cindy) of Pierce. They have been blessed with six grandchildren, Collin…

Jim and Veronica Miller

We are happy to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents, Jim and Veronica Miller, and request a card shower in their honor. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierce on Aug. 10, 1973.