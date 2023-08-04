Gene and Joy Carney

Gene “Tex” and Joy Carney are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 8. They were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 1953, in Chicago. Hall of famer Richie Ashburn served as best man after a Cubs and Phillies game.
They were blessed with five children, Susan (Stan) Milne, John (Diane) Carney, Jean (Dave) Young, Mike (Ana) Carney and Pat (Elissa) Carney. Their children blessed them with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
They are as much in love today as they were on Aug. 8, 1953.
Cards welcome at 1103 W. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.