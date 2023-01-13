Gene and Alice Wiese

Gene and Alice (Kyncl) Wiese are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married on Jan. 20, 1953, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor.
Their seven children include Julie (the late Gary) Garza of North Platte, Gary and Amy Wiese of Lindsay, Dale Wiese of Omaha, Kenny and Marilyn Wiese, Kevin and Jenny Wiese, Alan Wiese, and Larry and Cindy Wiese, all of Newman Grove.
Cards will reach the couple at 51389 460 Ave., Lindsay, NE 68644.