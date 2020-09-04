Gary and Rosemary Johnson

Gary and Rosemary (Donohoe) Johnson are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Gary and Rosemary were married Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and have lived here their entire life. They were blessed with two sons, Eric and Joel.
Eric and Michelle Johnson of Norfolk have four children, Cecylia, Dylan, Jack and Myles.
Joel and Sarah Johnson of Plantation, Fla., have three daughters, Olivia, Ava and Juliana.
Please join us in celebrating with a card shower. Cards will reach the happy couple at 902 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.