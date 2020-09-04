Gary and Rosemary Johnson

Gary and Rosemary (Donohoe) Johnson are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Gary and Rosemary were married Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and have lived here their entire life. They were blessed with two sons, Eric and Joel.

Eric and Michelle Johnson of Norfolk have four children, Cecylia, Dylan, Jack and Myles.

Joel and Sarah Johnson of Plantation, Fla., have three daughters, Olivia, Ava and Juliana.

Please join us in celebrating with a card shower. Cards will reach the happy couple at 902 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

The family of Jim and Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10, 2020. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on Sept. 10, 1960.

Gerry and Kay Wattier

Gerry and Kay Wattier

The family of Gerry and Kay Wattier of Hoskins are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2020. Their family includes daughter Kelli Wattier-Sovereign of Yankton and daughter Brandi Fuchs and her husband, Jim of Hoskins, eight grandchildren and three…

Danny and Donna Smith

Danny and Donna Smith

The family of Danny “Pete” and Donna Smith of Battle Creek are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.

Don and Grace Mauer

Don and Grace Mauer

The family of Don and Grace Mauer are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31.

Wendell and Shirley Willers

Wendell and Shirley Willers

Shirley Marie Gemelke and Wendell Arlen Willers were united in matrimony at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger on Aug. 27, 1950, and are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

The family of Clair and Lura Stoakes would like to honor them with a card shower for their 79th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020.

Vince and Joyce Lewis

Vince and Joyce Lewis

The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.