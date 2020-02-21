Gary and Kathleen Koehlmoos

Gary and Kathleen Koehlmoos of Pilger will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 28. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Pilger on Feb. 28, 1970.

Their children are Kory and Keena Koehlmoos of Pilger, Kasey and David Scott of Blair, Kyley and Kory Lingenfelter of Battle Creek, and Kolby and Kristin Koehlmoos of Fort Myers, Fla. They have nine grandchildren, Chasity, Korrell, Angelina, Klay, Kamren, Bria, Kayley, Karter and Kazmyn.

Cards of congratulations will reach the couple at 84490 573 Ave. Pilger, NE 68768.

The family of Rodney and Connie Magnussen request a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary. Connie and Rod were married Feb. 21, 1970, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They are the parents of Brad (DeAnn) Magnussen of Norfolk, Scott (Jennifer) Magnussen of Pierce, Mark (Deana) M…

Tom and Lola Brockman will be married 50 years on Feb. 28. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Feb. 28, 1970.

Merle and Marjie (Kotrous) Jurgensen will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Whiskey River in Madison from 3-6 p.m.

Robert and Phyllis Reed of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Fair Play Golf Course.

Celebrating 50 years of marriage! Kerry and Linda Martinez were married Feb. 8, 1970, in Plainview. Their daughters would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1203 S. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Stanley and Belva Acklie is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29.

Glen and Kay Herbolsheimer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2019. They were married on Dec. 28, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.