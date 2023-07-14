Gary and Ann Steckelberg

Gary and Ann Steckelberg will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1973, in Osmond.

They have two daughters, Kristin (Jerrit) Spiering of Norfolk and Sara (Jim) Walker of Omaha. They have been blessed with three grandsons, Jagger Spiering and Cade and Drew Walker.

You are invited to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or special note to 2000 Valli Hi Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.