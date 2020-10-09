The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber) Boubin and Gary (Crystal) Boubin; including 11 grandchildren.

Friends and family of Emil and Vivian are invited to an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Eagles Club, 210 W. Northwestern Ave., Norfolk. Anniversary wishes can be sent to 2316 Fairview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.

The family of Byron and Arlene Blain is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020. They were married at the Wesleyan Church in O’Neill.

The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.

Happy 50th anniversary to Larry and Marie Sokol on Oct. 3. With love, Todd, Chad, Shawn and families.