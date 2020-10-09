The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber) Boubin and Gary (Crystal) Boubin; including 11 grandchildren.
Friends and family of Emil and Vivian are invited to an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Eagles Club, 210 W. Northwestern Ave., Norfolk. Anniversary wishes can be sent to 2316 Fairview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.