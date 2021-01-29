Emil and Elaine Roubal

The family of Emil and Elaine Roubal is requesting a card shower to help celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8.

Cards will reach the couple at 229 N. Sixth St., Howells, NE 68641.

The family of Dan and Sharon (Kallhoff) Schindler happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Dan and Sharon were married Feb. 6, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They were blessed with three daughters and 12 grandchildren: Stephanie and Mark Weidner and family o…

Leigh and Dorothy Cull of Wayne celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family.

The family of Stanley and Karen Dryak would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ramon and Dorothy Brandt will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1, 2021. They wish to thank their family and friends who have given them their love and support through the years. They are so grateful for being able to celebrate their 86th birthdays in January at the one a…

Don and Betty Walmsley are celebrating 70 years together. They were married Jan. 14, 1951, in Battle Creek, and their love grows sweeter with each passing year. They have weathered farm life, the growing up years of five girls (and all those weddings), health issues, deep loss and many imper…

The family of Jim and Marian Maas would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Minden on Dec. 27, 1970. God has blessed them with three children: Lori Uribe of Pierce, Kevin and wife Brigette Maas of Omaha and Karlene Maas of O’Ne…

The children of Buster and Linda (Decker) Beckenhauer happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Buster and Linda were married Dec. 20, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They have been blessed with four children and their partners: Kim and Bill Rusk, Bill Beckenha…

The families of Dr. Aaron “Doc” and Laura Walter would like to invite you to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and good health with a card shower to 403 Ridgeway Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Their anniversary is Dec. 17.