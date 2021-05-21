Eldon and Willis Mundorf

Eldon and Willis Mundorf of Norfolk will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on May 24, 1951, in Valentine. To celebrate this milestone, a card shower is requested by their family which includes their five children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of Hot Springs, S.D., John (Lynn) Mundorf of Mullen, Randy (Kathy) Mundorf of Spearfish, S.D., and Sheila (Mark) Dreismeier of Norfolk. They have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, soon to be 24.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to Eldon at 500 Hespe Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. He will share them with Willie who resides at Arbor Care Countryside Home in Madison.

Tags

In other news

+2
John and Cindy Miller

John and Cindy Miller

John and Cindy (Borowiak) Miller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 29. They married in Krakow, Neb., and made their home in several places before settling in Norfolk in 1974. They have two children, Dominic (Michelle Swanson) Miller and Adam Miller, along with tw…

Eldon and Willis Mundorf

Eldon and Willis Mundorf

Eldon and Willis Mundorf of Norfolk will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on May 24, 1951, in Valentine. To celebrate this milestone, a card shower is requested by their family which includes their five children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of …

Tom and Mary Trenhaile

Tom and Mary Trenhaile

Tom and Mary Trenhaile of Bloomfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2021. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family. Cards may be sent to them at 703 S. Pierce St., Bloomfield, NE 68718.

+2
Daniel and Cheryl Wragge

Daniel and Cheryl Wragge

Daniel and Cheryl (Tacey) Wragge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 15. They were married in Pierce and moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they resided for 17 years, moving back to Pierce with their family in 1988.

Marlyn and Laurita Nitz

Marlyn and Laurita Nitz

Marlyn and Laurita Nitz will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 25. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.

John and Rhonda Wrenholt

John and Rhonda Wrenholt

John and Rhonda (Wachholtz) Wrenholt are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on May 23. The couple were married May 23, 1981, at Zion Lutheran church in Plainview.

Earl and Mary Feyerherm

Earl and Mary Feyerherm

Earl and Mary (Licking) Feyerherm will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 8. They married in Thedford and made their home just south of Norfolk. They have three children, Tricia Feyerherm, Angie Pruden and Brian (Allison) Feyerherm, and four grandchildren, Sydney and S…

Bill and Bev Baker

Bill and Bev Baker

Bill and Bev (Koenig) Baker of Norfolk will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 30. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate.