Eldon and Willis Mundorf of Norfolk will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on May 24, 1951, in Valentine. To celebrate this milestone, a card shower is requested by their family which includes their five children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of Hot Springs, S.D., John (Lynn) Mundorf of Mullen, Randy (Kathy) Mundorf of Spearfish, S.D., and Sheila (Mark) Dreismeier of Norfolk. They have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, soon to be 24.
Cards and well wishes can be sent to Eldon at 500 Hespe Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. He will share them with Willie who resides at Arbor Care Countryside Home in Madison.